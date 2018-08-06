Obituary: David E Moore

September 21, 1953—August 5, 2018
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Eugene Moore, survived by his sister Yvonne Moore, daughter and son-in-law Angela and Rick Bouchier, sons, David, Donovan and Derrick Moore, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends.
David, described by his best friend Jason Knapp as a professor of life, was an honest and true loving brother, father, grandfather, honored uncle and friend, he was protective and loyal viewed as courageous and strong willed.
David was loved by all who crossed his path, a true soldier and the rock of his family. His one ‘true love’ fishing is what will be remembered most by all, and of course his favorite statement ‘I’ll decide’.
David showed his strength during his fight with cancer proving that in the end he ‘WILL DECIDE’.
Passing peacefully in his home with his family, he left us thinking that if we could only have half the strength in life that he displayed in death, we could accomplish anything.
He inspired by just being himself.
Following David’s wishes, his family will be having a private ceremony, anyone wishing to show support can do so by donating to the American Cancer Society in his honor.
