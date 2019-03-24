Dec. 8, 1936-March 19, 2019
David D Cameron, 82, of Rupert passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday surrounded by family. He was born in Pocatello, ID on December 8, 1936 to Dean I and Mildred Atkinson Cameron the oldest of five children.
David grew up in Pocatello playing on the surrounding hills, fishing & delivering groceries for the family owned grocery store. Of course he also enjoyed a little mischief. Dave attended schools in Pocatello until at the age of 17 when he joined the Navy, serving four years during the Korean War. Upon his return home he met and married Julia Faye Rose. They were the proud parents of five children; Dean, Sandra, Connie, Chick and Jennifer. He and Julia later divorced.
Dave was a man of great integrity and concern. For over 50 years he went about making sure his clients were covered with insurance. He thoroughly loved his occupation of service to others making very good friends along the way. He held numerous high offices in professional and fraternal organizations, such as NALU, NIAFA and Kiwanis.
He fell in love with Janet Boyd and they were married December 23, 1998 She brought into this marriage her 5 children; Carla, Karen, Terry, Brian and Brett. Dave and Janet loved to camp, fish, and take road trips across the country. They often took a different road on the way back sometimes getting lost. They loved taking Church History Tours and cruises and made several through the years. They truly had a wonderful life together.
David was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. In addition Dave and Janet were honored to serve a one-year service mission in the Church’s Burley Employment Center.
There was not a more sincerely friendly man. He would enter a room and light it up. Dave loved to tease and give great big hugs.
Survivors are his beloved wife Janet, his children Dean Cameron (Linda), Meridian, ID, Sandra (DenBoer, (David), Pleasant Grove, UT, Connie Elison (Al), Roosevelt, UT, Charles Cameron, Heyburn, ID, Jennifer Shurtz (Ron), Caldwell, ID. Step children: Carla Loncar (Robert), Wendover, NV, Karen Boyd-Lancaster, Rupert, ID, Terry Boyd (Marylin), Coeur d’Alene, ID, Brian Boyd (Kara), Monticello, UT, Brett Boyd (deceased). His Brother Jack Cameron (Gail), Sister Jeanne Bird (Lyle), Sister Misty Danley (Scott), Sister in law Gail Cameron. His 15 and Janet’s 13 grandchildren, his 27 and Janet’s 29 great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Kenneth Cameron and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Friends may call Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 until 10:45 Friday at the church prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations be made to the Wilson theater, 610 Fremont Ave. In Rupert 83350 or the Oakley Valley Arts Council, P.O. Box 176 in Oakley 83346
