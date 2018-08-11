September 25, 1938 – August 7, 2018
Dave Munroe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 in his home in Meridian, Idaho after a valiant 18-month fight against cancer.
Dave was born on September 25, 1938 to Matilda La Iacona and David A. Munroe Sr. As a child, Dave grew up in Boston, Massachusetts and graduated from high school in 1957. He was a hardworking young man, a sensational athlete, and possessed a strong work ethic. Dave came to Idaho in 1957 on a football scholarship to Idaho State University where he fell in love with the beauty of Idaho. After graduating from ISU, Dave began work at Garrett Freight Lines and on August 6, 1961 married Joyce Spradling. Dave and Joyce lived in Buhl, Idaho and had two sons: Mark Munroe and Jason Munroe. Dave worked in his father’s-in-law Chevrolet dealership, and later started his own used car dealership which evolved into Dave Munroe Chevrolet. Dave and Joyce later divorced and on May 26, 1985 Dave married Gaylene Novak and later adopted Gaylene’s son, Jeremy. Dave sold the dealership in 1997 and moved to Boise in 1999 to become the Administrator of the Idaho Department of Building & Safety.
Dave enjoyed volunteering and was involved with many activities on the local and state level. He was Chairman of the Twin Falls County Republican Party, Buhl City Councilman, Buhl School Board Chairman, Vice Chairman of the Magic Valley Regional Medical Center Board, Vice Chairman of the State of Idaho Board of Corrections, Chairman of the Idaho Chapter of the American Cancer Society board, and was active at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Buhl. Dave’s love of sports also continued throughout his life as a coach, referee, and umpire for many sporting events in the Magic Valley area. Dave’s family was most important to him and he never missed one of his sons’ many baseball, basketball, and football games. Dave loved to cook, attend his grandchildren’s’ many sporting events, and spend time with his family. Above all else, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Dave’s memory lives on through his wife, Gaylene Munroe, his children Mark (Heidi), Jason (Gretchen), Jeremy, his Belgian “daughter”, Ann (Dan Neef), and Mark McQue, whom he welcomed into the family as a son. He is also survived by his siblings Lisa Genovese-Wiley (William) and Jimmy Genovese (Kim), his grandchildren, Jordan, Chloe, Skyler, Tommy, and Cooper Munroe, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Matilda La Iacona Genovese and brothers Larry Munroe and Don Munroe.
The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude for the wonderful care he received during his illness from Dr. Dan Zuckerman and his nurse, Chrissy, and all the other health care providers and volunteers at MSTI in Boise. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in in honor of Dave to St. Luke’s MSTI or Clover Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church located at 3552 N. 1825 E., Buhl, Idaho under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. He will always be loved and will be forever greatly missed.
