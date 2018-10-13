Obituary David A. McClellan

August 19, 1935 – October 9, 2019
David A. McClellan, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Twin Falls.
David was born on Aug. 19, 1935, in Jerome, Idaho the son of Lowell and Ruby McClellan. He was raised and educated in Jerome and on May 9, 1954, he married Lila June Haynes in Jerome.
David retired from the Department of Defense as Director of Naval Publishing and Printing.
David is survived by his wife June; his son Phillip (Becky) McClellan of Tustin, CA, his daughter; P. Suzanne (Steven) Bergren of Summerville, SC; one grandchild, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son D. Earl McClellan.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday, Oct 15, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel (on the corner of 3rd and Fillmore). Services will conclude at the chapel. A private family burial will take place at a later time.
