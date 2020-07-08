Obituary: Daryl Ray Patterson

Daryl Ray Patterson, age 60 passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law with family by his side. He was born June 28 1959, in Twin Falls Idaho to Paul and Sharon Patterson.

As a legend karaoke singer around many bars in the Twin Falls area, Daryl worked many years for Blue Lakes Country Club. He enjoyed fishing hunting spending time with his family. Daryl liked to drive race cars at Thunder Bluff Raceway. Daryl was raised by his grandparents Joseph and Emerett Patterson. Daryl is preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph and Emerett Patterson, father Paul Edmund Patterson, mother Sharon Packham and many aunts and uncles. Daryl is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Debbie Patterson; sons Josh (Ruth) McCliamans, Michael (Mel) Patterson, daughters Melissa Patterson. Kelsey (Lupe) Rodriguez, sisters Paula Pattersondodge, Carla Koeplin, 9 stepbrothers and sisters, and his precious 12 grandchildren, and many that called him grandpa, and many nieces and nephews and cousins.