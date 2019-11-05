{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Darwin F. Dean

May 11, 1935 ~ November 4, 2019

Darwin Francis Dean passed away at the age of 84 on Nov. 4, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1935 to Lewis and Marvel Dean in Twin Falls, Idaho. He spent most of his life in the Twin Falls area.

During his life he worked road construction, which he truly enjoyed, building the freeway around the America Falls area. He then did some farming and had a small dairy. He finished his working years as a heavy equipment operator in the Nevada mines.

Darwin enjoyed watching and playing basketball with his kids. Riding ATV’s became a passion in his retired years.

Darwin never met a stranger, he loved talking with others and could strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone.

He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

An Open House Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, Idaho.

Service information

Nov 8
Celebration of Life
Friday, November 8, 2019
4:00PM
Farnsworth Mortuary
1343 S. Lincoln
Jerome, Idaho 83338
