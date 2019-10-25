{{featured_button_text}}

June 28, 1938—October 23, 2019

Darryl Clifford Cameron, age 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Oct. 23, 2019, at Oak Creek Care Center in Kimberly, Idaho surrounded by his family.

Darryl was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 28, 1938 to Harold & Virginia (Denney) Cameron. He graduated from Valley High School in 1956.

He married his high school sweetheart, Barbra Davis, in December of 1956. Together, they had four children, Steve Cameron, Mike (Lisa) Cameron, Lynette (Tom) Sievers and Kevin (Marlene) Cameron. He had eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In 1975, he married Anietha Snoderly and added her three children to his family Laurie (George) Scherer, Sonny Snoderly, and Kathleen Malespin.

His careers included truck driving, law-enforcement for many years and head of the CSI security department where he retired from in 2000.

He enjoyed numerous activities including fishing, hunting, camping, bowling, slow pitch softball, and umpiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children and his three siblings, Kenneth (Jacque) Cameron, Carolyn (Barry) Sullivan and Steve (Linda) Cameron.

WE will miss you “PAPA BEAR “!!!!!

A viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. and a memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home located at 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments