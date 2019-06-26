{{featured_button_text}}

Our sweet, loving husband, father and son, Darren Lynn Stelly, passed away June 21, 2019 at the age of 46 from a long battle with cancer. We were on our way to Huron South Dakota where he was supporting his son Dallen at the National Jr High Finals Rodeo.

He loved his family, hunting, fishing and roping and a friend to everyone he met.

He left behind his wife Stephanie, sons Braxton and Dallen. Parents: Merlin and Connie Stelly, sister Cindy & Sean Remington.

We will have a Celebration of Life Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church 100 N Meridian Rd. Rupert.

In lieu of flowers – We accept donations to help raise Darren’s boys. Donations can be sent to Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, Id 83350 Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

