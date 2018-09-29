April 29, 1970 – September 21, 2018
Darrell passed away suddenly at his home on Friday 21,2018.
Darrell was born To David and Doris(McEntarffer) Petty in Augsburg Germany.
He married Patricia Avery in 1995 and to this union 4 children were born. They divorced in 2009,
Darrell then married Randi Losic in 2009. With this marriage Darrell gained 3 more children.
Darrell was a huge Stephen King fan and fulfilled his dream of meeting him in person in august of 2018.
Darrell is survived by his 7 children. Megan Petty, Madison Stiltz, Sydney Avery, Spencer Avery, Michael Losic, Robert Losic and Zachery Petty, His Mother Doris (Chris) Burke, His Step Mother Sonia Petty, Sisters Anjie (Jim) Howard, Michelle (Richard) McConnell, Christa Lingenfelter, Shonia (T.C) Haggins and one Brother Thomas (Heather) Petty. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and Aunt and Uncles.
He was proceeded in death by his Father David Petty and his Paternal and Maternal Grandparents.
Celebration of life will be held Monday October 1st at 4:00 pm at the American Legion Hall in Wendell Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.