July 21, 1927—May 12, 2019

Darrel Dalton Smith (Smitty), 91, died Sunday May 12, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Freda (Mealer) Smith, his daughter, Joyce (Wes) Krohn, his son Kelly Smith, his grandson Kenneth (Stephanie) Mayfield, his step children, Linda (Steve) Maier, Connie (Roger) Wiese, Julie (Ed) Mills, Karen (Adair) Johnson, Skott (Lorena) Mealer, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, his brother Butch (Marilyn) Brown, his sister Melissa (John) West, nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Born and raised in Carey, Idaho, the son of Jesse and Addy Smith, he spent most of his years in Southern Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah, later permanently residing in Kimberly, Idaho. Smitty spent most of his life working for Scott’s Refrigeration traveling between Southern Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1950 he married Nancy B. Broner and together they had 3 children, Gloria, Joyce, and Kelly. After Nancy’s passing in 1995 he met Freda Mealer and married her in November of 2000. Smitty had a passion for hunting, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors. He loved to fish at Silver Creek in Carey, Idaho, where he spent a lot of time throughout his life. Later in life he developed a passion for scrapping. He loved to tear anything apart and teach his grandchildren about the different metals. Smitty and Freda loved to take long drives all over Southern Idaho, usually ending up in Jackpot, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Addy, his first wife Nancy, his daughter Gloria, and his four brothers and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Stone House & Co. 330 4th Ave. S. Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

