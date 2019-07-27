March 20, 1930—July 24, 2019
Darrel Jack Chigbrow, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Burley, after a long battle with heart disease.
Jack was born March 20, 1930, in Bloom Township, Clay County, Kansas, the son of Henry Elmer and Margaret Anna Irvin Chigbrow. His mother passed away in 1936, and Jack was raised by his paternal grandparents.
In 1940, the family moved to Gooding where Jack was involved in many sports and later in rodeo. At the age of 17, Jack joined the United States Air Force. He had many fond memories of being a crew member on B29s with General Curtis Lemay. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Gooding. There, he met his love of a life time; Jack and Patsy Ann Graves were married in December of 1954. They were blessed with three sons—all of which he deeply loved.
In 1960, the family moved to Burley where Jack was employed at Ore-Ida. He spent many happy years camping, fishing, and moto-cross racing with his family. After retiring, Jack and Pat spent many wonderful years in Arizona during the winter. While in Arizona, they explored the wilderness with a large group of friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; an infant sister and brother; a brother, Dwight Chigbrow; brothers-in-law, Jim Gill, Gaylen Koonce and Jerry Moon; and a sister-in-law, Ann Gill.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his sons, Steve (LeeAnn), Brad (Elayna), and Kent; one daughter, Jackie Fredrick; sisters-in-law, Sharon Moon and Jeanne Koonce; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff of Harrison’s Hope Hospice and Rosetta Assisted Living.
In keeping with Jack’s wishes, there will be no formal service. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.