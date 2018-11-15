Obituary: Darrel Craythorn

August 7, 1963 – November 11, 2018
RUPERT — Darrel, 55 year old Rupert resident, passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 7, 1963 in Burley, Idaho, the son of William G. and LaVaughn Christenson Craythorn. He was the oldest of four boys. He attended schools in Declo and Burley and graduated from Minico High School in 1980. Right out of high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He received Rifle expert Badge, Pistol Expert Badge, Sea Service Employment Ribbon and good Conduct Metal. He also served in Okinawa Japan and the Philippines. He received an honorable discharge.
Darrel farmed for Allen Zollinger & milked cows for Norman Hurst while he was growing up. On March 12, 1988 he married his one and only love of his life, Phyllis Hodge at the Springdale church. After their marriage they made their home in Aberdeen, ID where Darrel was a ditch rider for A&S Canal Co and Phyllis worked for the Maverick Country Store. In 1989 Darrel enrolled in Diesel Mechanic School at ISU in Pocatello. During this time he took a job for Steve and Annette Osterhout at SK Truck and Trailer Repair where he worked in the shop and learned to drive truck. It was in his blood from there on out. He graduated from ISU in 1991 with a degree in Diesel Mechanic and Welding. After working for Quality Carriers he took on a job for Reed Hurst Trucking in Pocatello ID. He drove hauling co2 for BOC Gasses until he took a promotion as Terminal Manager in Cheyenne, WY for Hurst Trucking where he dispatched trucks as well as mechanic and other things. In 1999 he and Phyllis decided to make a better life for their boys and they bought their own truck. He leased onto Hyland Enterprises in Utah and Craythorn Trucking Inc. was established. This allowed them to move back to Burley ID to be closer to their family. Darrel worked also for Mercer Transportation and Gilter as an owner operator. At the time of his death he was leased to Girton LLL, out of Clay Center Kansas. He hauled Round Up out of the Tri-Cities WA where he had many friends at Tidewater Terminal. Darrel was a hard working loyal employee and friend, father, uncle, son, brother, and grandpa. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Darrel is survived by his soul mate and loving wife Phyllis; two sons, his pride and joys, Evan (Kaila Carter) Craythorn, Trevor (Ariel Hodnett) Craythorn. Mother-in-law, Shirley Hodge of Rupert, three step grand kids, Hayden Carter, Irelynn and Iris Hodnett; his parents Bill & LaVaughn Craythorn of Burley; two brothers, Jeffrey Craythorn of Burley and Allen (Anne) Craythorn of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Brothers-in-law, Terry (Karolyn) Hodge of St. Anthony, ID, Darrel (LeeAnne) Hodge of Rupert, Allen (LaDawn) Hodge of Burley. Sister-in-law Brenda Linzy of Burley. Life long friends, Russ Croft, David Francis Sr. Mike and Kalvin Gummow, Danny D. Day and his best friend Ted Woodyard of Billings MT. Darrel was a dad to a lot of his kid’s friends including Kenny Green, Tavis McClellan, Ryan Osterhout and Brianna Clark to name a few. He was preceded in death by his beloved baby brother Chad in 2013; his grandparents William and Neona Christenson and William Burr and Leona Moore Craythorn. His favorite uncle, David Craythorn; father-in-law James Hodge; brothers-in-law Arthur Dale Hodge and David Linzy. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and best friend Evan Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Rupert 3rd Ward building, 526 South F Street in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing for friends and family will be held Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 until 10:45 Monday morning at the church prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
