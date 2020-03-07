Obituary: Darold Irvin Whatcott

May 23, 1930—March 4, 2020
Darold Irvin Whatcott, 89, passed away March 4, 2020. He was born May 23, 1930 in Lynndyl, Utah, to Lenox Irvin Whatcott and Martha Marie Nelson. He worked in Twin Falls, ID for State Farm Insurance Co. for thirty years as a Manager and Claims Adjuster. Through an accident report he was introduced to his wife, Charlotte Evans. Darold served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved serving in the temple. Darold was ever a “gentleman”, kind and spiritual who loved his family and served the Lord his entire life. They served a mission in the Fiji Islands with Darold as District President, and a mission in the Nauvoo Temple. They worked as shift coordinators and ordinance workers in the St. George Temple a total of 13 1/2 years of service.
Darold is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlotte Shillington Evans Whatcott; daughters, Nan Fowler (Carvel) Brown, Rae (Stanley) Harward, and Lynne Cluff (Scott) Meyer; stepdaughter, Renee Evans Tolk, stepsons, Eric (Laurie) Evans, and Monte (Nola) Evans; brother, William John Whatcott; 36 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dana; great-grandson, Jove; brothers, Carl and Garth; sisters, Iva and Clea.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Bloomington Hills 8th Ward Chapel, 1222 E Brigham Rd, St. George, UT. Visitations will be at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St George, Utah on Friday, March 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 14th from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery, St George, Utah.
Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
