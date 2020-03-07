Obituary: Darold Irvin Whatcott

Darold Irvin Whatcott, 89, passed away March 4, 2020. He was born May 23, 1930 in Lynndyl, Utah, to Lenox Irvin Whatcott and Martha Marie Nelson. He worked in Twin Falls, ID for State Farm Insurance Co. for thirty years as a Manager and Claims Adjuster. Through an accident report he was introduced to his wife, Charlotte Evans. Darold served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved serving in the temple. Darold was ever a “gentleman”, kind and spiritual who loved his family and served the Lord his entire life. They served a mission in the Fiji Islands with Darold as District President, and a mission in the Nauvoo Temple. They worked as shift coordinators and ordinance workers in the St. George Temple a total of 13 1/2 years of service.