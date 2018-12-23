September 17, 1939 – December 22, 2018
Darlene Rae Wayment, 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho on December 22, 2018. She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on September 17, 1939 and graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1957. Darlene married Larry Wayment November 16, 1958 and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 15, 1972 for time and eternity.
Darlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in multiple church callings dedicating her time and love to the primary children, young women, Relief Society and within both the church and family history libraries. She served a church education system mission with her husband in 2007 and 2008. In addition to her tireless work as a full-time wife and mother, Darlene also worked for many years as assistant manager of Hart’s Tuxedos and became half owner of Wayment Manufacturing, Inc in 1996.
Darlene’s greatest joy was raising and spending time with her large family. She was a tremendous support to her loving husband, Larry, for 60 memorable years. She enjoyed creating flower arrangements, working on genealogy, gardening, feeding everyone who came into her home, music and telling stories. Darlene was constant in her love, patience, support and selflessness until the day of her passing. She will be missed by many.
Darlene is survived by her spouse, Larry Wayment; children: Michael (Carol) Wayment, Scott Wayment, Todd (Seresa) Wayment, Kelly (Diane) Wayment, Kristi Wayment (Bennett Fornal), Sean (Jennifer) Wayment and Jennifer (Ken) Gould; and siblings: Diane Aylward and Dennis (Edwina) Aylward. Darlene was a beloved grandmother of 40; great grandmother of 29; as well as aunt, in-law and friend of many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Hazel Aylward; and her granddaughter, Cami Wayment.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 Maurice Street N, Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Maurice Street LDS Chapel. Grave dedication will conclude at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Twin Falls.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Darlene’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.