{{featured_button_text}}

June 27, 1927—June 22, 2019

Darlene Ardith Evers went home to be with the Lord last Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home south of Wendell. She was 91 years old.

Darlene was born in Holstein, Nebraska on June 27, 1927. She was the daughter of Earl Smith and Carrie (Hansen) Smith, and had one brother—Vernon Routh.

She married Ray Evers, the love of her life on June 5, 1960, leaving her beloved Nebraska behind and continuing her life in Idaho.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband Ray in 2003.

She leaves behind her two sons, John, Jerry and wife – Brittany; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The grandchildren are—Melissa Evers, Amanda (James) Brown, Justice Evers, Jaxon Evers, Noel Peyrot, Isaiah Peyrot and Ava Peyrot. The great grandchildren are—Teagan McGuire, Dominic Clark, and Jack Brown.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. at Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 821 East Main in Wendell.

The family is suggesting any memorials be given to Living Waters Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Darlene Ardith Evers
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments