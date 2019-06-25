June 27, 1927—June 22, 2019
Darlene Ardith Evers went home to be with the Lord last Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home south of Wendell. She was 91 years old.
Darlene was born in Holstein, Nebraska on June 27, 1927. She was the daughter of Earl Smith and Carrie (Hansen) Smith, and had one brother—Vernon Routh.
She married Ray Evers, the love of her life on June 5, 1960, leaving her beloved Nebraska behind and continuing her life in Idaho.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband Ray in 2003.
She leaves behind her two sons, John, Jerry and wife – Brittany; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The grandchildren are—Melissa Evers, Amanda (James) Brown, Justice Evers, Jaxon Evers, Noel Peyrot, Isaiah Peyrot and Ava Peyrot. The great grandchildren are—Teagan McGuire, Dominic Clark, and Jack Brown.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. at Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 821 East Main in Wendell.
The family is suggesting any memorials be given to Living Waters Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.