Obituary: Darion Rae Lynch

Darion Rae Lynch
March 20, 1994 - June 22, 2019
Darion Rae Lynch, age 25, was born, March 20, 1994 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Bradley Lynch and Belinda Wright Lynch Sharkey. She passed away June 22, 2019 in Hailey, Idaho. She attended Harrison Elementary School in Twin Falls, Middleton schools, and Caldwell High School. She graduated from the College of Western Idaho with her GED Diploma.
Darion enjoyed participating in hobbies such as beading, metal sculpturing, drawing and tie-dye projects. She enjoyed camping with her family. She had a passion for animals, in particular, dolphins. She was employed by Maverick, Sno Bunny Drive In, and the Stinker Station.
Darion is survived by her son, Zayne; father, Brad Lynch of Hailey; step-father, Jeremy Sharkey of Caldwell; sister, Skylar Lynch; brother, Tanner Lynch; step-brother, Tyler Sharkey; step-sister, Danyelle Sharkey; paternal grandparents, James and Donna Lynch of Buhl; maternal grandmother, Marjorie Shanahan Wright of Middleton; nephew, niece, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Darion is preceded in death by her mother, Belinda Sharkey and maternal grandfather, Delbert Wright.
There will be a memorial service in honor of Darion on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho.
