December 7, 1963—June 26, 2019

Danny V. “Dan” Warren, a 55-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 7, 1963, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Jack L. and Iris Van Leuven Warren. He attended elementary school in Springdale and Declo and graduated from Burley High School in 1982. He worked in the transportation industry for the majority of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially liked to ride 4-wheelers. He was an animal lover and loved his horses and dogs. As a sports lover, he was true to the BYU Cougars, Utah Jazz, the Dodgers and the Rams. Most importantly, he was a loving son and brother and enjoyed his friendship with his nieces and nephews.

Dan is survived by his mother, Iris Warren-Doman of Burley; siblings, Craig Jack Warren (Jan) of Smithfield, Utah, Cindy Gillette (Randy) of Paul, and Lynnette Ball (Kerry) of Idaho Falls; and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack L. Warren; paternal grandparents, Albert and Merna Warren; and maternal grandparents, Earsel and Bertha Van Leuven.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley, where a viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Officiating will be Bishop William A. Heward.

Burial will be in View Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

