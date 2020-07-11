Obituary: Danny M. Cutler

October 31, 1949 ~ July 8, 2020
Danny M. Cutler, 70, of Jerome, Idaho passed away at his home on July 8, 2020. He was born October 31, 1949 in Boise, Idaho to Dr. Morton Cutler and Torza Henderson Cutler.
After high school, Danny served in the United States Marine Corp from 1973 till 1975 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He married Marjorie Pearson (Allen) in Jerome, Idaho on February 14, 1971.
Danny worked as a millman at Sun Seeds for over ten years. Later he worked for Falls Brand Meat Company and Magic Valley Compost.
Danny enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, and was an excellent shot when it came to hunting. He loved watching home repair shows on TV. He cherished his time with his grandchildren and enjoyed camping with his friends and family.
Danny is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his girls, Robbin, Bambi, and Athena; grandchildren, Becky, Crystal, Sammy, Sara, Tammy, Jaycon, and Anni; great grandchildren, Rain, Dixie, Conner, Raven, and Analise; sister, Ginger Johnson; stepbrothers, Jeff and Charles Cutler; and stepsisters, Kathy Gibson and Terry Thole.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Diane.
A Celebration of Life and Potluck lunch will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rock Creek Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Memorial donations may be made in Danny’s name to a motorcycle club of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Danny’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.