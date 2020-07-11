Obituary: Danny M. Cutler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 31, 1949 ~ July 8, 2020

Danny M. Cutler, 70, of Jerome, Idaho passed away at his home on July 8, 2020. He was born October 31, 1949 in Boise, Idaho to Dr. Morton Cutler and Torza Henderson Cutler.

After high school, Danny served in the United States Marine Corp from 1973 till 1975 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He married Marjorie Pearson (Allen) in Jerome, Idaho on February 14, 1971.

Danny worked as a millman at Sun Seeds for over ten years. Later he worked for Falls Brand Meat Company and Magic Valley Compost.

Danny enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, and was an excellent shot when it came to hunting. He loved watching home repair shows on TV. He cherished his time with his grandchildren and enjoyed camping with his friends and family.

Danny is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his girls, Robbin, Bambi, and Athena; grandchildren, Becky, Crystal, Sammy, Sara, Tammy, Jaycon, and Anni; great grandchildren, Rain, Dixie, Conner, Raven, and Analise; sister, Ginger Johnson; stepbrothers, Jeff and Charles Cutler; and stepsisters, Kathy Gibson and Terry Thole.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Diane.