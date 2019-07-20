November 2, 1954—July 16, 2019
Danny LaMar Blauer, 64, beloved grandfather, father, brother, husband, and friend was called home on July 16, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Dan was born in Tacoma, Washington on November 2, 1954, to Willes and Norene (Blacker) Blauer. He was the oldest of seven children and learned how to work hard at an early age on the family farm in the Pella area southwest of Burley. Dan attended grade school, Jr. High and High School in Burley, graduating in 1973. After a semester of college, he fulfilled a church mission to Minnesota and Wisconsin. Upon his return to Idaho he began a life-long career farming with his father and brothers.
In 1979, Dan met Cheryl Lind at a church function and after a brief courtship they were married for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple on September 27, 1979. Dan and Cheryl were blessed with three boys, Michael, Jeffrey, and Remington, as they made their home in Burley, Idaho. Their boys learned to work hard and were taught the Gospel under their dad’s watchful eye. Dan had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and the Atonement. He shared his knowledge of the Gospel in his daily actions and activities. He served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with each new calling being his “favorite”.
Those who remain are his wife, Cheryl Blauer; his sons, Michael (Amy), Jeffrey (Britton), and Remington; eight grandchildren; his siblings, Deborah (Dan) Gilbert, Craig (Lori), Duane (Amy), Dwight (Naomi), Douglas (Kerina), and Daren (Cheryl) Blauer.
He will be welcomed into heaven by his parents; his in-laws, Douglas and Carol (Warburton) Lind; and many other family members, friends, and loved ones.
Dan and his family would like to thank Dr. Graham, his staff, as well as the staffs of Cassia Regional Hospital, St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, Parke View Care and Rehabilitation, and Horizon Hospice.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 10th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Declo Cemetery immediately following the service. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church.
