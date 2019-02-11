Try 1 month for 99¢

May 23, 1949—February 8, 2019

Danny Lee Crafton, 69, passed away at his home in Hansen, Idaho, on February 8, 2019. He was born May 23, 1949 in Twin Falls, Idaho, and grew up on a farm in Buhl. He served in the Idaho National Guard with the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War and continued his Guard service for many years. Danny had a 30-year career in law enforcement that included service with Idaho State Police, Twin Falls PD and Buhl PD. On his police department days off, he drove cattle trucks regionally and, after retirement, he drove over-the-road full time until 2014.

Danny is survived by his wife, Anita; children, Vicki Brook of Buhl; Stacie Heiberg of Beaverton, OR; Melissa Homer of Yakima, WA; and David Crafton, Twin Falls; three sisters; five granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; and his German Shepherd, Ukas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel R. Crafton and Mary Lily (Hadley) Crafton, and brother, Ivan M. “Bill” Crafton.

Visitation will be at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID, on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, followed by interment in Buhl. In lieu of flowers, contributions for Danny’s unexpected funeral expenses can be made at GoFundMe tinyurl.com/y4wn6dor or, to his favorite charity, People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Societytwinfallsanimalshelter.com Condolences can be shared at rosenaufuneralhome.com

