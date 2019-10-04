March 29,1989 -September 25, 2019
“ I’m here for a good time not a long time.” On the morning of Sept. 25, 2019 Daniel left us to fish and hunt on another plain.
Daniel was born in Hailey, Idaho on March 29, 1989 to Kelly and Tonja Drake, joining his brother Charles at home and completing their family.
Daniel always enjoyed being outdoors, at the age of three years he was fishing, baiting, casting, reeling and removing his own fish. He didn’t care if it was stream, river or reservoir as long as he was out, and if camping was involved even better. By five years Daniel was trying to follow his dad up the mountains for hunting, so needless to say when he was finally old enough to hunt life’s adventures became even more grand, bagging a buck his first year out. It didn’t matter what he was doing—picking asparagus, hunting for the elusive morel mushroom or searching for rocks, gemstones or gold if it was outside, he was ready to go. Daniel discovered a new love this spring—sturgeon fishing or as he referred to it “dino hunting”. He and Logan would leave after work Fridays and wouldn’t be seen again until Monday morning giving him enough time to brief us on the numbers and show off some beautiful fish photos and then it was time to start the preparation for the next weekend that had been planned on the ride home.
Daniel’s love for the outdoors extended to his employment which was really no surprise. For the past several years he assisted Richard Olsen with day to day operation of “Idaho Wild European Pig Hunting Preserve” as well as assisting with the Idaho Bird Museum of Natural History and Mammoth Cave north of Shoshone.
You have free articles remaining.
Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents—Richard and Sally Drake; his grandfather -Marion Ruhter and his uncle—Douglas Drake.
He is survived by: his parents—Kelly and Tonja Drake of Shoshone; brother—Charles Drake of Shoshone; grandmother—Sharyn Ruhter Poggi of Twin Falls; uncle and aunt—Mike and Danielle Drake of Cascade; aunt—Kristie Ruhter of Twin Falls; uncle—Bryan Ruhter of Fairfield; as well as numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins in Idaho, Montana, Vermont and Washington
Daniel keep the line tight and your aim true till we meet again.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of : Drake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.