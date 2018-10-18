Obituary: Daniel Earl Hird

November 20, 1951 – October 10, 2018
Daniel Earl Hird, age 66, passed away at home in Gooding, Idaho on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 after a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born November 20, 1951 in Gooding, Idaho to Earl and Faye Harris Hird. After graduating from Gooding High School, Dan attended the University of Idaho. During his adult years, he managed several different restaurants. He married Geneva Boyd and they had a daughter, Amanda Hird. One of Dan’s greatest joys was spending time with his granddaughter, Stella.
Some of Dan’s best years were after he moved back to Gooding to care for his mother. During this time he attended the College of Southern Idaho where he earned an Associates Degree. Some of his fondest memories were from his time spent at CSI where he was always the teachers favorite and where he made lifelong friends. Dan also devoted time to the Boy Scouts as a leader. He worked at Steve’s Quick Service in Gooding. Dan truly loved working there and enjoyed brightening up every customers day as soon as they walked in the front doors. He loved making people smile, loved playing games, making jokes and doing magic tricks. His favorite food was blueberry pie. He had a knack of being able to fix almost anything. His nieces and nephews loved him dearly and were always thrilled when he came to visit. His backyard gave him great pleasure and a sense of peace. You could always find him from spring to fall working in his yard and garden. If you had the privilege of meeting Dan, you would have loved his gentle, kind-hearted soul. He was a true friend to many and had a heart of gold.
He is survived by his daughter Amanda Hird, granddaughter Stella Compton, sister Deborah Hird McBride and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Tom Hird.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the First Christian Church, Gooding, Idaho.
