April 27, 1946 – August 7, 2018
Daniel Christian Skeem Sr., 72, passed away peacefully in his Boise home on Tuesday August 7, 2018, surrounded by family. Dan was born April 27, 1946 in Stockton, California to Wayne and Mary Lou Skeem. He grew up in Idaho and Nevada with Wayne and Arlene Skeem who raised him as her son from age 5.
Dan possessed a love of learning, deep thinking and introspection. He enjoyed reading and had an extensive library. He studied engineering, mechanics, power systems, and agriculture. Dan devoted much of his life to finding meaning in this life and beyond. He was a talented writer of poetry and had a great sense of humor.
Dan is survived by his wife, Candie Sacayanan-Skeem; his children: Dusty (Cindy), Irene (Daniel), Jacob (Heather), Danny (Kristi), Sarah (Dave), Christal (Nathan) and Juliana (Nate); his mother Arlene Skeem; his siblings Tom (Jill) Skeem, Rob (Laurie) Atkins, Cindra (Terry) Eardley, Jill (Mckay) Lundgren, Rebecca (Konstantine) Savchin, brother-in-law Leslie Payne; his 24 grandchildren and many beloved relations and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his father Wayne Bishop Skeem; his mother and stepfather, Mary Lou and George Atkins; his younger sister Lori (1962), younger brother Christian (2012) and older sister Susan Skeem-Payne (2015); and his first wife, Patti.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park with a private family gathering to follow.
