September 19, 1952—September 7, 2019
Daniel Brent Carroll 66, of Twin Falls passed away at his home on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Dan was the first child born to Norman and Patricia Carroll on September 16, 1952 in Pueblo, Colorado. The family relocated to Idaho where Dan graduated from Jerome high school and the College of Southern Idaho. On December 30, 1971 Dan married his high school sweetheart Kristi Roberts, they had two very special daughters Kimber and Terice.
As a young man Dan began his lifetime career in sales where he retired with Sears with 30 years of service. He also installed blinds by contract and word-of-mouth.
August 26, 1989, Dan married Wendy Parrott and they began their life together, recently celebrating their 30th anniversary.
Dan loved the mountains and the beauty of the desert. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, rafting, fishing, camping, and exploring in his side-by-side. About two years ago Dan joined the CSI gym and began a walking program in the morning and evening, walks were his passion. The Canyonside trail gave him not only an incredible panorama of beauty but solitude to talk with God. He would often take time to rest on a bench and watch the sunrise. Dan’s family has opened a benefit account in Dan’s name at DL Evans Bank. Memorial monies will be used to place a bench and plaque in his name on the Canyonside trail. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers at DL Evans Bank, PO Box 87, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0087. Or the downtown DL Evans Bank location at 222 Main Ave. S in Twin Falls, Idaho. Donations can also be left at the mortuary.
This man so loved his daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He adored his many nephews, nieces, and great nieces and nephews. Dan is survived by his mother, Patricia Carroll, his wife Wendy Parrott-Carroll, his daughters Kimber (Darwin) Dudley, Terice Grigg, grandchildren Kalise (Justin) Ramirez, Jerrica Dudley (Carlos Acuna), and Logan Grigg and Mackayla Grigg. Brother Tim (Jill) Carroll and Sister Conni (Dale) Serr. Great grandchildren Avery and Kyson Ramirez and Arlo and Ali Acuna. Father and mother in-law Calvin and Fay Parrott, brother-in-law Dan Parrott, sister-in-law Mickey (Mark) Combs. The mother of his children Kristi (Brian) Jacobs and his beloved furry family Sonny Boy, Bob, Jeff (aka Missy) and Willow. Dan was predeceased by his father, paternal and maternal grandparents, a grandfather in-law and a niece.
We ask you to come help us close this chapter in Dan’s life. Funeral services will be held at 4 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho.
