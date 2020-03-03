Obituary: Daniel Burnham Meehl

March 30, 1940—February 24, 2020
On February 24, 2020, heaven took back their angel while surrounded by family members. The Honorable Judge Daniel Burnham Meehl was born on March 30, 1940 to the late Michael and Catharine Burnham Meehl in Pasadena, California. Daniel learned early on that humor could attract people to him and he had a great sense of humor during his lifetime. Dan was talked into going to law school by his Stanford roommate; he had never given it much thought previously. Dan graduated from Stanford University with his Juris Doctorate and after obtained his license to practice law in the State of California. He moved to Boise Idaho shortly thereafter.
Dan went to work as a Law Clerk with Chief Justice Frederick Taylor in Boise Idaho. He believed that empathy was a very important factor in the practice of law. Daniel later moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, and began private practice. During that time, Dan met the love of his life, Maureen Jones Warren, who was also an attorney, at an Idaho Attorney State Bar conference in Sun Valley Idaho. On June 7, 1969, Daniel married Maureen who was a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Twin Falls. Unfortunately, Maureen died in March of 1971, leaving Dan to become a single father to four children while sitting as a Fifth District Court Magistrate Judge in Twin Falls.
The Honorable Judge Daniel Meehl served as a Magistrate Judge beginning in 1971, and then became a Fifth District Judge in 1981. By the time he retired in 2001, he had served over 30 years on the bench. During his retirement, he served as a Senior Judge for the State of Idaho until his health forced him into full retirement.
While his career achievements were impressive, his personal life is where he truly shined. As a widower at the age of 32, he made the decision to raise his three sons, who ranged in age from 10 to 16, and a 13-year-old daughter as his own after having adopted them in 1970. He taught them about unconditional love and the value of sticking to your commitments. He introduced us to grace, dignity, faith and respect. He helped us discover the joy found in making people laugh and that you can love family fiercely even without a genetic obligation to do so. He was there when it was time to play and when life got serious. He provided life lessons we have passed down to our children and to our friends. No matter our situation, whether good or bad, dad always showed us love and acceptance.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Mike & Cathy, wife Maureen, grandson Benjamin Day and great grandson Alexzander Day. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John Burnham and Peggy Meehl from Wilmington NC and their sons; Gordon and Chris. Dan’s children Mark S.T. Meehl (Debra) from Brazoria Texas; Helen Meehl Flinn (Paul Scott) from Twin Falls Idaho; John D. Meehl (Michele) from Boise Idaho; and Robert C Meehl (Mary Guertin) from Tigard Oregon. Daniel has eight grandchildren: Sarah, Michael, Bart, Barbara, Patrick, Paula, Shane and Halona and 11 great-grandchildren. He also has given us numerous brothers and sisters from all walks of life that call our father “Dad.”
Judge Meehl’s community service includes the Twin Falls Optimist Club; YMCA; College of Southern Idaho Foundation Board and support to various other charities. Judge Meehl was also involved in the Idaho Lawyers Assistance Program (LAP); Gambler’s Anonymous; and Al-Anon. He was an avid tennis player, loved football (Denver Broncos, BSU and Stanford), and traveled extensively during his retirement to include Alaska and Japan.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:30 am, Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 961 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are made through White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” in Twin Falls. Inurnment at Morris Hill Cemetery is planned for March 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm
The family would like to express their appreciation to Grace Assisted Living; Idaho Home Health and Idaho Hospice to include RN, Teresa Miller, for taking our late-night calls and helping us advocate for our father during his last few weeks of life.
