Obituary: Daniel Burnham Meehl

While his career achievements were impressive, his personal life is where he truly shined. As a widower at the age of 32, he made the decision to raise his three sons, who ranged in age from 10 to 16, and a 13-year-old daughter as his own after having adopted them in 1970. He taught them about unconditional love and the value of sticking to your commitments. He introduced us to grace, dignity, faith and respect. He helped us discover the joy found in making people laugh and that you can love family fiercely even without a genetic obligation to do so. He was there when it was time to play and when life got serious. He provided life lessons we have passed down to our children and to our friends. No matter our situation, whether good or bad, dad always showed us love and acceptance.