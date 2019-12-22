{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Atom Mota, 21, of Rupert, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. A viewing will be held at the church for one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery following the Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

