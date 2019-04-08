{{featured_button_text}}

March 5, 1952—April 5, 2019

Dan Creek passed away in a fatal car accident near Hollister, Idaho on April 5, 2019. Dan was born March 5, 1952 the son of Cliff and Margaret Creek. Dan grew up in Torrance, California, and graduated from South Torrance High School in 1970. He furthered his education at Northern Arizona University, where he played baseball and graduated with a degree in secondary education. He worked for the Twin Falls School District 411 from 1977 to 2011. Go to www.rosenaufuneralhome.com to leave your memories

the life of: Obituary: Daniel A Creek
