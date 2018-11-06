Try 1 month for 99¢
April 30, 2005 – November 5, 2018

BURLEY – Damein Israel “Fino” Robles, a 13-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

Damien “Fino” (called by his family) was born April 30, 2005, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Israel Robles-Alvarez and Cristie Lucinda Benavides. He joined his older sister, Morgan. He attended school at Acequia Elementary, Rupert Elementary, and, at the time of his death, was in the eighth grade at Burley Junior High School.

He was a quiet and respectful young man. He enjoyed soccer, skateboarding, snowboarding, free-style biking, his play station, and hanging out with his friends. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a deacon in the Aaronic Priesthood.

Damien in survived by his parents, Israel and Cristie; his sister, Morgan; his Pomeranian dog, Bella; paternal grandmother, Maria Socorro Alvarez-Ruiz; paternal grandparents, Henry Jr. and Julia Benavides; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Bruce Bean officiating.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.

the life of: Obituary: Damein Israel Robles
