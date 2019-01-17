Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Dale Weaver Ghan
Sherri Davis

January 4, 1921 – January 14, 2019

Dale Weaver Ghan, 98, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 at George E Wahlen VA Home.

He was born January 4, 1921 in Twin Falls, Idaho to George J. Ghan and Martie A. Wilson.

He graduated from Twin Falls High School.

Dale served in the Army during WWII.

He married Della Goodwin on September 1, 1944 in Hopkinsville, KY. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were married for 70 years. They resided in Twin Falls and Jerome, ID most of their lives. They moved to Roy, Utah in 2007.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he served in many callings.

Surviving are his children: Mike (JoAnn) Ghan, Steven Ghan, Alyce (Rick) Staples, George (Johnine) Ghan, 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his beautiful wife.

A viewing will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, UT. from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with services beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park 100 N. Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Send condolences to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com

