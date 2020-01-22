July 5, 1928—January 18, 2020
Dale Wayne Monroe, 91, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at his home in Shoshone.
Dale was born on July 5, 1928 to Leon Walter Monroe and Vera Lorene Mckee Monroe in Fairfield, Idaho. He grew up in Richfield, Idaho; where the Monroe’s had a farmstead. Growing up he helped on the farm, attended school (was involved in many activities), and owned and ran a milk service. He graduated in 1946.
After high school he proudly joined the armed forces, where he became a Merchant Marine. In 1950 he was drafted into the Army and served over in Korea.
In 1952, Dale returned to Idaho and met and courted Virginia Marie Shaffer. They married the next Spring on the 4th of May 1953 in Elko, Nevada. “It was the best thing he ever did”. The two were blessed with twin sons; Dale Franklin and James Blake Monroe.
Dale worked for the State of Idaho Department of Transportation. He was part of a special crew for 33 years and traveled all over the State doing various jobs; in the summer he drove the distributor and in the winters, he would plow snow. A job he enjoyed very much. After his retirement from the State; he and his co-adventurer took to enjoying more time together. They went on many journeys including camping, cross-country skiing and visited all the counties in Idaho. Dale was an avid fisherman. Among all the fish he caught, he captured the hearts of his three grand-girls and he was promoted to a great-grandpa six times. He enjoyed going to CSI basketball games, watching BSU football and especially making fun memories with family and friends.
Dale is survived by his wife, Virginia Monroe, son Jim (Laurel) Monroe and sister Audrey VanWagoner. Three Granddaughters: Jen (Casey) McCabe, Christina Monroe, Chelse (Lyden) Christensen and six great-grandchildren: Kellin Short, Kaiden Short-Alexander, Kiran McCabe, Jaelyn McCabe, Tyrion Christensen and Annie Christensen. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alden, and son Frank.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone, Idaho. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers; a contribution can be made to the First Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
