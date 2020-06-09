Obituary: Dale Ralph Smith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dale Ralph Smith, 67, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, peacefully at home after a two year battle with cancer. He was an eccentric jack of all trades. When he wasn’t spending time with friends and family amongst the wide-open roads or snow-covered mountains of Idaho, he could be found deep in thought, expressing himself through the art of steel, architecture, and all things mechanical. He had the mind of an engineer and the heart of an artist.

He left behind his children, Lindsey and Kyle.

Dale was the only child of Ralph Henry Smith and Eva Mae Browning (Smith).

In keeping with Dale’s wishes, his ashes will be spread amidst the winds of the South Hills with a small gathering of his close friends and family. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com. If you would like to honor Dale or the family, please go outside and do something kind for a stranger today.

