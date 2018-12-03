Dale was born to Elmer P. (Butch) and Lillian A. Messner. The day he was born his parents were in the process of moving from one farm to another. He would spend the rest of his life on the farm, of which he enjoyed very much. On September 6, 1950, Dale married the love of his life, Mary Lois Dudley. To this union were born three children and they enjoyed 68+ wonderful years of marriage together, always on the farm.
Dale was a good business man, a wonderful family man, and a great farmer. Dale had a great appreciation for farm land and so enjoyed planning and making improvements to various fields. He could often be seen unto his last days, in the fields picking rocks.
Dale served on the board of directors for the Salmon River Cattlemen’s Association, the Salmon River Canal Company, and Bethel Temple Church, of which he was a lifelong member. He always enjoyed the ranching part of the farm operation. Many years the practice was to drive cattle to and from the farm to the range land in Nevada. Dale excelled in breaking horses, and in his younger days broke several mustangs that were recovered from the Nevada ranch.
Dale was a lifetime member of Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, being baptized in Jesus Name and receiving the Holy Ghost as a young boy. As a member of Bethel Temple, he was in the Boys Club, the Church Choir, the Radio Broadcast, an usher and Deacon for many years. In 1981, Bishop and Sis. Picklesimer came into our family’s life as our pastor. In 2006, Pastor Collins became our pastor, and Dale and Mary are so eternally grateful for their help in preparing for this day.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Mary; three children; Rev. Everett (Stella) Messner of Twin Falls, Idaho, daughters; Mary Lorene Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee, and daughter, Sharon Renee (Rev. Quinn) Yarbrough, of Burley, Idaho; six grandchildren: Michelle (Jeff) Picklesimer, Jonathan David Messner (Sebrina), Nikki Yarbrough, Christina Joy (Rev. Caleb) Adams, Shellie Dawn (Fred) Owino, Tamara Raquel (Curtis) Bleeker, eight Great-Grandchildren; Thayne (Miranda) Messner, Raquel Maye, Cameron Messner, Justin Picklesimer, Lenora and Kylie Yarbrough, Christiana Adams, Oero Don Owino; three Great-Great-Grandchildren; Boon, Charlotte, and Xaviar; and many others who called him Grandpa. One sister, Lois Denney, and Sister-in-law, Sadie Messner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer P. (Butch) and Lillian Messner and a brother, Eugene (Erla Mae) Messner; and a grandson, Larry Yarbrough.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho. The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, 929 Hankins Road, Twin Falls, Idaho, with Pastor John Collins, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bethel Temple Apostolic Church building fund, P.O. Box 1210, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83303-1210. Family and friends are encouraged to share there memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
