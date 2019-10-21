November 25, 1936—October 17, 2019
Dale Mervin Wright, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17th. He was born on November 25, 1936 in Springville, Utah interrupting Thanksgiving dinner. He was the fourth child of Mervin D. Wright and Mable Wheeler Wright. He was raised in Springville, Utah on the family farm and graduated from Springville High School in 1955. He was focusing on Architecture at Brigham Young University when he met Diane Taylor. They married on March 19th in the SLC Temple and started their family a year later. Dale started Palmer & Wright Construction in his early twenties. During these years he built several buildings in Utah, Idaho and Nevada including the first Visitor Center at Arches National Park, the Field House at Brigham Young University and the Science Building at the University of Idaho.
Over the years, Dale continued to run Palmer & Wright Construction and manage other companies, properties and build cabins. He was a talented and creative brick layer earning him an excellent reputation among his peers. This is a skill set he passed onto his younger brothers. Dale loved to work and see the benefits of his work. However, he always had a restless nature and was looking for additional projects. It was during this time that he purchased his farm in Levan, Utah. He ran this farm until he purchased a larger farm on the Blue Gulch Dessert in 1976. He moved his family to Idaho that year selling his assets in Utah. With the help of his sons and loyal workers, he ran a meticulous farm through all kinds of crazy weather. In 1996, he sold the Idaho farm and began the next phase of his life which involved traveling and starting his new building project in San Carlos, Mexico. This is where he built his dream home. He was full of adventurer and passion, living life to the fullest. He enjoyed card games, photography, hunting, skiing, snowmobiling, and deep-sea fishing. He relished the time he could spend with his family and friends and always enjoyed taking time off to appreciate nature. He will be missed by many and always remembered by those who have survived him for his true grit honesty and his wicked sense of humor. He had a wild nature which may be one of the reasons why he had such a love for showing Arabian horses and drinking Wild Turkey.
You have free articles remaining.
He is preceded in death by his father (Mervin D. Wright), his mother (Mable Wheeler Wright), one sister (Dorothy Wright—infant), one brother (Richard Wright), one brother-in-law (Fred Harrell), father-in-law (Burt L. Taylor), mother-in-law (Marva Perry Taylor), a grandchild (Taylor Diane Wright- infant). He is survived by his wife, Diane, Twin Falls, Idaho; two sons: Creed Wright and Chad Wright of Twin Falls, Idaho; two daughters: Michelle Wright Asher of Monument, Colorado and Madelyn Wright of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two brothers: Calvin Wright (Gayle Williams) of Nephi, Utah and Larry Wright (Linda Mikesell) of Salem, Utah. One sister: Kary Wright Harrell of Dallas, Texas. One grandchild: Wyatt Dale Asher of Monument, Colorado and two step-grandchildren, Drew Sapien of Twin Falls, Idaho and Alexis Sapien of Twin Falls, Idaho.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24th at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing will be Wednesday, October 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Mortuary and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.