November 6, 1940—June 14, 2019

BURLEY – Dale Lynn Doman, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home after a valiant fight with cancer, Friday, June 14, 2019.

Dale was born November 6, 1940, in Declo, Idaho, to Eldon and Martha (Babbitt) Doman. Dale was an Oakley High School graduate. He married June Williams, and together they had five children. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in various volunteer positions. He was involved in Burley City Council, Kiwanis Club, Cassia County Fair Board, Cassia County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, and was a lifetime businessman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Douglas, Donal, Craig, DeeAnn, and Leon.

He is survived by siblings, Gay, Dorene, Randy, and Cathy; and children, Carol Ann Hafen (John), Lesia Johnson (Darryl), Darrin (Keven Myhre), Brenda Van Valkenburg (Zack),and David (Heather).

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Obituary: Dale Lynn Doman
