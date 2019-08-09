September 5, 1928—August 8, 2019
Dale George Child passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 5, 1928 in Riverdale, Utah to Abaih W. and Emma Olmstead. He was the youngest of nine children. During his childhood, he lived in Dayton, Idaho, and Roy, Utah. He graduated from Weber County High School in 1946.
After graduation, Dale was drafted by the Army, but then he was given a deferment to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the North Central States Mission. When he returned, he reported to the Army headquarters in Fort Douglas, Salt Lake City. He was sent to San Luis Obispo to the Signal Corps for training in cryptography to learn how to code and decode messages. He was esteemed by his superiors for his accuracy, speed, and organizational skills. He was deployed to Germany during the Korean War as part of the occupation forces.
After serving for two years in the military, he returned home and found employment at Safeway where he met the red headed, love of his life, Sue. He often commented on her willingness to tease and flirt and he loved to be her bag boy! They were married on Dec. 29, 1954 and later sealed on June 29, 1955.
He enrolled in Stevens-Henager College and graduated in higher accounting and business administration. He moved his family to Idaho when he received a job in Twin Falls and later moved with his family to Rupert to work at Cameron Sales Inc. in 1967. He worked as the accountant, office manager, and later became a partner in the business and then retired in 1995.
While in Rupert, he worked his 160-acre farm with his children and taught them the importance of hard work. He was elected as the East End Fire Commissioner and served in that capacity for 20 years. He and Sue were recognized as Volunteers of the Year in 1993 for the Minidoka and Cassia Counties.
Dale has served his whole life in the church. He was called as Bishop, High Counselor, Scout Master, and many other callings. Dale and Sue served two missions together. First in Nigeria, West Africa as the office couple, and then in Ames, Iowa.
Dale is survived by his wife, Sue of 65 years, his loving sister, Fern Kearl of Roy, Utah, and his children, Michael (Christa) Child of Rupert, Todd and Lynette Williams of Firth, Debra Brooks of Boise, Steve (Janet) Child of Kimberly, Jane (Todd) Wall of Rupert, Daniel (Teresa) Child of Middleton, 57 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren with four on the way, and one great great grandson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, seven of his siblings, Neta, Fred, Ralph, Thelma, Ellis, Les, and Norm, his daughter Nancy, and granddaughter Embyr Campbell.
His family would like to thank Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Minidoka Home Health and Hospice, Countryside Care and Rehabilitation and Hansen Mortuary for their support and compassionate care of Dad.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the LDS church in Acequia, Idaho. There will be a viewing in the evening of Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
