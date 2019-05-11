October 31, 1926—May 8, 2019
Dale Edward Bodily, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Highland Estates Assisted Living.
He was born in Burley, Idaho, October 31, 1926, to John and Edna (Perkins) Bodily. Dale grew up in Burley, where he attended school. At the young age of 17, he joined the United States Army to help defend his country during World War II. He met Ruby Jean Laws at her family farm and they fell in love and married in December of 1948. After he finished his service in the armed forces, he and his young bride settled in Burley.
Dale went to work at the United States Post Office and eventually started a floor-covering business. Dale worked hard to support his growing family. He and Ruby were the proud parents of three boys; all active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dale and Ruby were sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple on November 22, 1978. Dale loved his family so much and loved to joke with all the grandkids. Sadly, Ruby passed away May 29, 1993. Dale was fortunate to marry Beryl Guiles in 1995, whom he loved. They traveled to many places throughout the world and shared their golden years together.
In addition to his first wife, Ruby, Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Afton Darrington, Fern Ridge, LaRue Grow and Wilma Beames; and brothers, Gayle Bodily, LaMoyne Bodily and Kenneth Bodily.
He is survived by his wife, Beryl Bodily; brother, Lowell Bodily; sons, Brent (Connie), Kyle (Dena), and Trent (Brandee); and grandchildren, Layne, Lance, Landon and Lacey Bodily; Travis, Shantel and Branson Bodily; and Paxtyn and Brigham Bodily.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Darby Hawkes officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
A special thanks to all the kind employees at Highland Estates for their care, and for all the family and friends who took Dale to Taco Bandido—his favorite place to go.
