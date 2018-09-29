July 22, 1926 – September 14, 2018
Dale Aubrey Johnstone was born on July 22, 1926 in Jerome, Idaho to Florence (Larsen) and Aubrey Johnstone and passed away at the age of 92 on September 14, 2018 at Syringa Place in Twin Falls, Idaho. He grew up on the Johnstone farm, northeast of Jerome. He attended schools in Jerome graduating in May of 1944. He was called for military service in January 1945 but was rejected because of a physical condition.
He returned home to help his dad on the farm. In 1947 he worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for a short time, then he worked in construction.
He attended the University of Idaho for a year and a half. He then decided what he really wanted was to farm. In 1950 he rented some land on the north edge of Jerome and started farming. This adventure lasted 43 years.
In 1953 he met, courted and married Norma Church. From this union was born two sons, Lyle and Terry. Terry was lost in a tragic accident in 1987.
After suffering a farm accident in 1994, he retired from farming. In 2000 Norma and Dale moved to town (Jerome). Then in 2007 to Twin Falls to be near their son, Lyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Norma of 64 years, his son, Terry, his granddaughter, Aubree Nicole, brother-in-law, Donovan Yingst and sister-in-law Mae Greenawalt.
He is survived by sister, Alice Yingst, brother-in-law, Harold Greenawalt, son, Lyle (Debbie) Johnstone, three grandsons, Jesse, Jordan (Nicole) and Judd (Yvette) Johnstone. Dale also has six great grandchildren, Emma, Asa, Nola, Riley, Aubrey and Lainey Johnstone.
The family would like to thank Syringa Place staff and Hospice Visions staff for their wonderful care the past two years.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 6, 1:00-3:00, at Rosenau Funeral Home community room, 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID.
