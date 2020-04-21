Obituary: Dale Allen Bunn

He impressed, teased, and charmed all who met him, including a spirited red-headed beauty Phyllis Petersen who he married in 1950 at the Portland Rose Gardens. The happy couple were soon headed back to Kansas as Dale had joined the US Air Force in December 1951. They were blessed with a baby boy Donald, two years later joined by younger brother Matt. Upon discharge in May of 1956 the growing family moved back to Wendell and added two more boys Mitch and Max Clifford. Twin girls Beverly and Brenda completed their family in 1968.

Life in Wendell was full of activity and energy propelled by kids, dogs, and horses. One great joy was loading up the family and heading to the mountains with the horses for fall hunting season. He brought everyone along on Mustanging trips chasing, roping, and capturing wild mustangs on the Bruneau desert and Spar Canyon country on the east fork of the Salmon River. His love of kids and commotion led him into spearheading the annual City of Wendell Easter Egg Hunt, and the Halloween parade and costume contest which ended at the old football field where the kids were greeted by Santa on a city fire truck. He was a central figure in the community and was loved and respected by many of the youth with whom he had a chance to interact.