Obituary: Dale Allen Bunn

Dale Allen Bunn
Dale Allen Bunn passed away April 17, 2020 at his home in Wendell, ID. He was 91 years old.
Born to Claire Mae (Rosenbaum) and Donald Lee Bunn on a spring day in 1929 in Powhattan Kansas, he joined his older brother William (Bill). His younger sister Ruth was born 3 years later. Tragically, his father passed when Dale was four. His baby brother James Merritt was added to the clan after Mae married Robert Merritt. That same year the family gathered their belongings, piled into one truck and left Kansas for Oregon, adults and baby Jim in the front, and Bill, Dale, and Ruth riding in the back of the truck. Traveling with very little means they crossed the country during the depression, having to stop and find odd jobs for food and fuel until arriving in Wendell, Idaho during harvest time where they worked, stayed, and prospered.
Prosperity wasn’t handed over; it came through hard work and horse sense. Dale worked as a range hand clearing sage land, moving cattle from the Sand Springs Ranch to the Fir Grove Ranch overlooking the Camas Prairie. He drove for truck for Peter Kiewit constructing highways throughout southern Idaho and western Wyoming, and long haul for Neil Ambrose and Montana Express. He also worked at auto and truck repair, was an owner and operator of spud and hay trucks, city dog catcher, and cemetery sexton. He joined his brother – Bill, in law enforcement first serving as Wendell Chief of Police and later as a Gooding County Deputy fulfilling his calling in serving family and community.
He impressed, teased, and charmed all who met him, including a spirited red-headed beauty Phyllis Petersen who he married in 1950 at the Portland Rose Gardens. The happy couple were soon headed back to Kansas as Dale had joined the US Air Force in December 1951. They were blessed with a baby boy Donald, two years later joined by younger brother Matt. Upon discharge in May of 1956 the growing family moved back to Wendell and added two more boys Mitch and Max Clifford. Twin girls Beverly and Brenda completed their family in 1968.
Life in Wendell was full of activity and energy propelled by kids, dogs, and horses. One great joy was loading up the family and heading to the mountains with the horses for fall hunting season. He brought everyone along on Mustanging trips chasing, roping, and capturing wild mustangs on the Bruneau desert and Spar Canyon country on the east fork of the Salmon River. His love of kids and commotion led him into spearheading the annual City of Wendell Easter Egg Hunt, and the Halloween parade and costume contest which ended at the old football field where the kids were greeted by Santa on a city fire truck. He was a central figure in the community and was loved and respected by many of the youth with whom he had a chance to interact.
Despite a formal education limited by life’s hard requirements, he was looked to by generations for advice and counsel. He was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 41 for 66 years. Late into his days Dale continued to impress, tease, and charm the people of Gooding County becoming an, uncle, Grandpa, and friend to hundreds of people that will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother—William Bill Bunn, younger brother—James Merritt, grandson—Tyler Allen Bunn, son-in-law—Patrick Inglis, and his wife of 64 years—Phyllis Bunn.
Dale leaves behind his sister—Ruth Lackey, and his six children—Donald (Jeanine) Bunn, Matthew (Brenda) Bunn, Mitchell (Karen) Bunn, Max Clifford (Stephanie), Beverly Inglis, Brenda (Jerry) Tagestad, and 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Alliance Home Health Hospice especially Eva Rheuby for her gentle and caring professionalism.
A private family graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
