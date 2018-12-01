Try 1 month for 99¢

September 25, 1949—November 22, 2018

Dale Adrian Gupton Jr., 69, of Twin Falls passed away November 22, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Dale was born in Helena, MT on September 25, 1949. He graduated from Cortez High School in 1967, where he was a state wrestler, and played football. In the mid 1970’s Dale moved to Twin Falls, ID.

Dale was a people person who gravitated towards sales and customer service positions within the magic valley. In 2014 Dale realized his life-long dream and opened “Guppie’s Hot Rod Grille” in Twin Falls with his son Aaron. He cherished the restaurant and enjoyed spending time there visiting with customers and bonding with his employees.

Dale enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Carleen, and had a passion for antiques, food, playing pool, and golf.

Dale was a genuine, kind-spirited man, with an unmatched wit and charm. He treasured all of his friendships, and adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be missed and remembered by all for his pure heart, wonderful stories (both true and fiction), brilliant sarcasm, and positive energy.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He is survived by his wife, Carleen; his mother, his sister, his children; Aaron (Catherine) Gupton, Meka (Troy) Miller. His stepchildren Lyndsay, Jeremy, Nick, and Alyssa. And his beloved grandchildren: A.J., Alexander Dale, Kira, Vintage, Haileyann, Aubray, Steven, Solace, Maverick. He was preceded in death by his father, his daughter Heidi, and one sister.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held December 8th from 2pm-5pm at Pandora’s Legacy in Twin Falls.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Chapel of Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Dale Adrian Gupton Jr
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments