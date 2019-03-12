D. Jennie Egbert
September 30, 1929—March 10, 2019
BURLEY – D. Jennie Egbert, an 89-year-old Burley resident, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley.
Jennie was born September 30, 1929 in Victoria, Newfoundland, the ninth of ten children born to Alex James and Amelia Clarke Stephenson. She attended school in Victoria, and secretarial school in Carbonear. She worked for John Clouston Ltd. in St. John’s. She was also a member of the Women’s Royal Canadian Naval Service.
In June 1956, she set out to visit her sister Eva in New York, where not long after, Eva’s husband, Mike, brought a fellow sailor home for the weekend. That is how she met John C. Egbert from Leavenworth, Washington. They were married November 30, 1956 in Rochester New York, and their marriage was solemnized in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls Temple in 1961.
Jennie and John made their homes in Brooklyn, New York; Okinawa, Japan; San Diego; Maryland; Argentia, Newfoundland; and finally in Burley, Idaho. Mom loved Burley, except for the wind. She cherished the many friendships she made here.
She was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having been baptized in the East China Sea while in Okinawa in 1960. She served in many callings, including as a missionary in the Connecticut Hartford Mission in 1995-96, and as an ordinance worker in the Los Angeles, San Diego, and Boise Temples.
Jennie’s life centered on family and service. She is known for her delicious homemade bread, raspberry squares, and other baked goods. Her life was full of caring for others. She loved and cared for her dear husband during many long years of ill health.
She is survived by her children, Ann (Randal) Allred of Laie, Hawaii; John James (Mary) Egbert of Phoenix, Arizona; Janet Claire (Gordon) Hansen of Burley; and Joseph William (Wendy) Egbert of Las Vegas, Nevada; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Dawe of Upper Gullies, Newfoundland and Eva Leslie of Webster, New York; brother, William Stephenson of Victoria, Newfoundland; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved.
Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; six brothers and sisters, and two grandchildren, Clarke and Camille Hansen.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Star chapel, located at 96 S. 200 W., Burley, Idaho, with Bishop Jeremy Haymore officiating. Interment will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
The family expresses their special appreciation to the staffs of Rosetta Assisted Living and Harrison’s Hope Hospice for their loving care of Jennie.
