Obituary: Cynthia Gayle Johnson

June 6, 1959—March 8, 2019
Cynthia Gayle Johnson, 59, of Twin Falls, ID, passed away on March 8th, 2019, peacefully in her home.
Cyndi is survived by her children; Jessica L. Johnson and Jacob E. Codlatain, her mother, Janice G. Cameron, her siblings, Cheryl A. (Mo) Modrzejewski-Murphy and Bill S. Bartole and family, her nephew, Tyson D. Murphy and her grandchildren; Jace T. Bott and Jazmine L. Bott. Preceded in death by her father, Leonard S. Modrzejewski.
Cyndi touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. After retiring as a LPN of 25 years she began catering to local business in the community and was known by many as “The Sandwich Lady” spoiling all with her home cooked food. Doing what she loved cooking and serving others. Cyndi’s pride and joys were her grandbabies. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was, also, known for the handcrafted Eggs she made.
She will be remembered by all that knew her for her generous heart and as caregiver to all.
A Benefit and Auction will be held in her memory on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Klover Klub, 5957, 402 Main Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Our family is so blessed for all those that reached out and helped us during this time. And we thank you for loving her like we do.
