Obituary: Curtis Kent Tail

May 5, 1958—May 21, 2020

Curtis Kent Tail, 62 of Twin Falls, passed into the afterlife on May 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Curt was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 5, 1958 to Jimmie & Shirly Ruth Burtt Tail.

A Celebration of Curt’s life will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hideout 157 2900 East Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Cremation under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences of Curt may do so on his memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

