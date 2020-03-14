Obituary: CSM Byron J. Barron

May 17, 1960 March 4, 2020

Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Byron James Barron, US Army Retired, 59, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at his home in Dahlonega, Georgia. He fought valiantly against a terrible illness that never stole his love for life or altered his love for our great nation.

Byron leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years Marina Dalla Libera Barron of Dahlonega, Georgia; daughter Valery Barron; son LT Kevin Barron and wife Christine; parents Col. (Retired) James and Nancy Barron; sister Pat Shifflett and husband Jeff; sister Jane Van Maldeghem and husband Paul; mother in law Ada Dalla Libera; sister in law Cristina Dalla Libera and husband Mario Naldi; sister in law Anna Dalla Libera; many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins; and his loyal companion Bud Dog who was always at his side.

Byron is predeceased by his grandparents Byron and Bernice Barron; Lawrence and Gladys Sill; James Strawser; and his father in law Aldo Dalla Libera.

The family is extremely grateful for all the love, support and solidarity provided by many friends, relatives and all of his Ranger buddies throughout his struggle with ALS.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in his memory to the University of North Georgia Corp of Cadets Fund, c/o UNG Foundation, P.O. Box 1599, Dahlonega, GA 30533. Details about the memorial service can be found at: www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com

