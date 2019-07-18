August 22, 1963—July 13, 2019
Craig Marvin Munoz, 55 of Rupert passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 13, 2019. He was born in Bountiful, Utah to Nieves Marvin and Ella Mae Munoz on August 22, 1963. Craig spent his early years in Evanston, Wyoming.
Craig graduated from Evanston High School in 1982. He enjoyed playing football and wrestling.
Craig was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served an honorable mission from 1983 to 1985 in the Oakland, California Mission. He faithfully served in many callings.
On June 16, 1988 Craig married CarLinda LeCheminant in the Salt Lake City Utah temple. To this union came five beautiful children: Savannah, Breanna, Tyler, Meilani and Melissa. Craig and CarLinda later divorced.
In 2003 Craig attended WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming and later received his Associates degree in Diesel Technology.
In 2009, Craig met Bobbi Jo Sherrill and they were married on June 29, 2009 at which time Craig was blessed with another son, Tracen. Craig and Bobbi were later sealed in the Bountiful, Utah temple on June 29, 2012.
Craig loved to serve! He was a very kind and gentle man. He worked hard to provide for his family. Even the last several months as his cancer progressed he was still trying to maintain a forty-hour work week.
Craig was currently working as the building and grounds maintenance supervisor for Cassia County where he took great pride in his job.
Craig was a friend to everyone. He was honest, committed, and a man of his word. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Craig is survived by his loving wife and best friend Bobbi, parents Marv and Mae, his children Savannah, Breanna, Tyler, Meilani, Melissa and Tracen. His siblings Tammy (Jim) Buechner, Barb Bauer, Kevin (Allena) Munoz and David Munoz and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. Craig is preceded in death by his grandparents Valentine Joseph Munoz, Helen Marie (Lacy) Munoz, David Sidney Riley and Afton (Kiddy) Riley.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Rupert 3rd Ward Chapel 526 South F Street Rupert, ID with Bishop Greer Copeland officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, ID and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
