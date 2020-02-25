Obituary: Courtney Hohnhorst

January 14, 1946—February 20, 2020

Courtney Hohnhorst, 74, of Wendell, Idaho passed away on February 20, 2020 and is now free from his pain and illness from this life here on earth.

He was born Jan. 14, 1946 at St. Valentine’s Hospital in Wendell, Idaho, son of Benjamin “Frank” and Alice Hohnhorst of Hazelton, Idaho.

Court attended all of his school years in Valley and grew up on the family farm raising and tending bands of sheep. He graduated from high school in 1964. There are so many great stories from his years of playing football and wrestling. He then went on to Idaho State University on a wrestling scholarship until 1968.

He eventually made his way on to Gooding county where he met Penny and raised his kids and grandkids the rest of his life. He farmed spuds for many years up to Bell Rapids through the late seventies and eighties. From there he went on to work for Montana Express driving in the early years and dispatching for nearly twenty years until retirement. Court and Penny also owned the Farmhouse Restaurant for 17 years before they sold it in 2007.