Obituary: Courtney Hohnhorst

January 14, 1946—February 20, 2020
Courtney Hohnhorst, 74, of Wendell, Idaho passed away on February 20, 2020 and is now free from his pain and illness from this life here on earth.
He was born Jan. 14, 1946 at St. Valentine’s Hospital in Wendell, Idaho, son of Benjamin “Frank” and Alice Hohnhorst of Hazelton, Idaho.
Court attended all of his school years in Valley and grew up on the family farm raising and tending bands of sheep. He graduated from high school in 1964. There are so many great stories from his years of playing football and wrestling. He then went on to Idaho State University on a wrestling scholarship until 1968.
He eventually made his way on to Gooding county where he met Penny and raised his kids and grandkids the rest of his life. He farmed spuds for many years up to Bell Rapids through the late seventies and eighties. From there he went on to work for Montana Express driving in the early years and dispatching for nearly twenty years until retirement. Court and Penny also owned the Farmhouse Restaurant for 17 years before they sold it in 2007.
Court loved his many teams of horses and loved his hobby of farming with old horse drawn machinery, building sheep camps and restoring old grain wagons. When his horses became too much for him to handle as he started having strokes, he restored his dad’s old red McCormick tractor that had sat for years under the apple tree in his mom’s garden. He was so proud of that prized possession. He participated in many tractor pulling events throughout the valley where he always placed and brought home a medal. He loved every minute of it.
He was a man of many friends and knew everyone. He impacted many lives and would give the shirt off his back to help in some way. He was a great father and a wonderful papa to his grandchildren and will be missed tremendously.
Courtney is survived by his children; daughter Misty Paluck; sons Shane (Cassi) Hohnhorst and James (Brandy) Hohnhorst; grandchildren, Jorden, Reagan, Shelby, Mikey, Xander, Kourtney, Nick, Jessica, Lacy, Raleigh, Lexy, Alexis and Merrick. Beloved friend Scott Pavko, and mother of his children Penny Hohnhorst.
A celebration of life will be held in June at his beloved aunt and uncle’s family cabin in Stanley, Idaho, where so many family memories and lifelong moments were shared. A special thank you goes out to Desert View Care Center in Buhl, Idaho, for your loving care to our dad and papa. It was deeply appreciated.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service ~Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
