May 15, 1923—September 11, 2019
HEYBURN – Costa Peter Delis, a 96-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
Costa was born on May 15, 1923, in Davenport, California, one of five children to Panagiotis and Ekaterini Delakis. After high school, he entered the United States Army in February of 1943, as a Dental Technician. He also served as a military policeman and guardian of prisoners of war in Arkansas during WWII.
After serving in the Army, he worked for his brother at the Nick Delis Company, in the Tulelake packing facility. There he met the love of his life, Ruth Boettcher. They were married on July 17, 1949, in Reno, Nevada. They lived in southern Oregon for six years where their three children were born.
In 1955, they moved to Bakersfield, California, and continued to work for his brother, Nick. After a herd of wild horses destroyed an otherwise beautiful watermelon crop, Costa moved to Rupert in 1964. Ruth and kids moved in 1965 and the family has lived in the Mini-Cassia area for the past 55 years. Ruth and Costa built a farming and potato fresh-pack operation that continues to be operated by their children and grandchildren.
Family was more important than anything to him, but the potato business was his true passion in life. He continued to be informed and interested in the potato market, daily activity at the packing shed, crop progress and the successes and failures of the day, until the day he died.
He is survived by two sons, Peter (Maria) Delis, and Steven (LaLanne) Delis; and daughter, Katina (Dennis) Dickson; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; three brothers; a sister; and all of his very dear friends too numerous to mention, but their families know who they are.
A private funeral Mass and burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Reverend Father Mark Uhlenkott officiating. There will be a public celebration of life held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Burley Inn, located at 800 N. Overland Ave., with hor d’oeuvres, a baked potato bar and refreshments being served. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Donations in Costa’s memory may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic School, P.O. Box 26, Rupert, Idaho 83350.
