Obituary Corinne Stafford

February 17, 1927 – October 19, 2018
Corinne Stafford, 91, died Friday, October 19, 2018 at her home. She was born in Ord, Nebraska, to Victor and Frieda Siler McBeth on February 17, 1927 and baptized in the First Presbyterian Church, Spalding Nebraska.
In 1940, at age 13, the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, and she became a member of the Twin Falls Presbyterian Church. She soon met her future husband, Roger Stafford. They both graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1944 where they were active in musical circles and participated together in Church events. In 1946, she and Roger married, enjoying 60 years together on their farm until Roger died in 2006. Corinne was a skilled pianist who accompanied Roger’s solos at weddings, funerals, and civic events.
During the well- known heavy winter of 1948-49, they delivered their first child, Kenneth. The three of them were immediately snowed in for 18 days but their wonderful neighbors managed to walk long miles through the heavy drifts to provide baby supplies. Within a few years, Carol and David were born, to complete the family. During her children’s school years, Corinne was very active in PTA. She supported her children’s activities in sports, band, pep band, and orchestra, seldom missing an event.
Corinne’s Civic contributions included Treasurer and Board Member of Harbor House of Magic Valley; Treasurer Twin Falls Toastmistress Club; Interviewer, Jr. Miss Pageant; Asst. Leader Camp Fire Girls; Den Mother for Cub Pack 66 of the First Presbyterian Church; and Hospitality Chairwoman, Bethel 56 of Jobs Daughters, while her daughter Carol was Honored Queen. She also enjoyed serving for twelve years as Registrar and Treasurer of the “Over 50 Year” Alumni Association of the Twin Falls High School. Corinne began working for the Twin Balls Bank and Trust Company during high school. For a few years while her children were young, she became a stay-at-home Mom, but returned to her career in 1960.
She was most proud of her professional career and accomplishments at the Twin Falls Bank and Trust Company. In 1972, Corinne became Assistant Cashier and Assistant Secretary of the Corporation, which led to Vice President and member of the Senior Credit Committee. She was active in the National Association of Bank Women and completed several AIB courses. She received Executive of the Year award in 1988. She retired in 1992, as Vice President, Secretary of the Corporation and Assistant Manager of the downtown office. Corinne was known for her friendship and closeness to her clients and fellow employees, keeping in touch with them and their families through the years.
Corinne was very active in the First Presbyterian Church throughout her life, as Sunday School Teacher; pianist and leader of the young people’s choirs; co-president of the Couples Club; and Elders; and a Deacon. For several years, she served as Pianist for the First Christian Church, Twin Falls.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Kristie) Stafford of Manhattan, Kansas; David (Coral) Stafford of Lincoln City, Oregon; and daughter Carol Stafford of San Francisco, California; two grandchildren , Glynis Stafford of Beaverton, Oregon; Christopher Stafford of Surprise, Arizona; two great Grandsons, Caden and Dylan Nussbaumer; her sister Sharon Andersen (Erik) and sister-in-law Joanne Smutny (Alvin) all of Twin Falls, Idaho; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents Victor and Frieda McBeth; and two brothers, Kenneth McBeth and Marion (M.S.) McBeth. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Edith Hayes whose loving care allowed Corinne to remain in her home in her final days.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave. North, Twin Falls. A private burial will precede the service. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Twin Falls Presbyterian Church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
