November 29, 1989 – November 13, 2018
BURLEY — Corbin Shelton Bowers, 28, passed away November 13, 2018, from a work-related accident.
Corbin was born November 29, 1989, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Lisa (Barkes) Swanke and Bart H Bowers. He grew up on a farm southwest of Burley, where you’d find him usually barefoot but always curious and free spirited. He was an adventurous child and was on ZOOOOM from birth. He graduated from Burley High School where he excelled in wrestling and football. He married his best friend and love of his life, Mikala Elsie Lindsay, his eternal companion, on September 26, 2015. She is the daughter of Wes and Stephanie Lindsay of Rupert.
Once married, he loved his in-laws as family grew ever more important in his life. The couple have been blessed with one son, Sawyer Wesley Bowers, and a daughter on the way. His passion in life was spending time with his wife and son. It was obvious when they met they had a special love.
He began working for Burley Iron Works in high school and continued working for them in the off season as he pursued a career with the U.S. Forest Service fire crews. Any friend or person who needed any type of tree care knew to call Corbin. He then worked for Kem Peterson Construction, followed by Southern Field Welding. He was currently employed by Tree Trouble. This job was a perfect fusion of his acquired skills of welding and tree pruning.
He had a huge heart and was able to express his love in many ways to his family and friends. He loved fearlessly and with authenticity, a rarity in today’s world. He was a very strong young man but was gentle and kind. He was there for anyone who ever needed him, advocating for justice. Additionally, he was fiercely protective of family.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was serving as the priest advisor. He loved the young men that he taught and felt the responsibility of being their leader.
He is survived by his wife, Mikala; his son, Sawyer; his parents, Bart and Sharon Bowers and Lisa and Gerald Swanke; his paternal grandmother, Lila Bowers; paternal grandparents, Stan and Dixie Barkes; step-grandparents, Jerry and Celia Marchant; his siblings, Camille (Doug) Sturges, Cody (Amelie) Bowers, Amy (Rich) Davis, Kyle (Amanda) Bowers, Emily (Arley) George, Brian (Lauren) Bowers, Elizabeth Bowers, Kara Bowers, Jacob Bowers, and Afton Barkes; and 20 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Bowers.
He was born, lived, loved, and died a gentle giant.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 2nd Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Walter M. Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
A viewing will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Mikala, Sawyer, and their baby girl at any First Federal Savings Bank location in Corbin’s name, or at https://www.gofundme.com/for-the-family-of-corbin-bowers.
