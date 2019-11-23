Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams
October 17, 1946 - November 17, 2019
Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams, beloved wife, nurturing mother and grandmother, dependable friend and inspiring teacher went to her reward on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Coral courageously battled liver cancer for six months and never wavered in her fight, pressing on with the determination she exhibited throughout her life.
Coral was born Oct. 17, 1946 in Buhl, Idaho, to parents Edwin and Echo Dalos. She graduated from Buhl High School in 1965 and went on to attend Albertsons College of Idaho in Caldwell 1965-66. She also attended the College of Southern Idaho 1966-1968 where she was named Homecoming Queen. She married George McAdams of Twin Falls in 1968; together they raised two children: Doug and Gina. From 1969-1973, Coral and her family resided in Pocatello where she worked for the police department and attended Idaho State University, eventually earning her elementary education degree.
In 1974, Coral and George moved with their family to Kimberly where Coral began work as an elementary school teacher and George as a junior/senior high school social studies teacher. It was here that she would remain, working in various capacities and grade levels until her retirement in 2001. She inspired literally hundreds of kids during an illustrious career that saw her befriend many lifelong colleagues and former students and gain a son-in-law, Troy Palmer, who married George and Coral's daughter Gina Dawn in 1994. Shortly thereafter, Coral and George moved to Twin Falls but continued to teach in Kimberly.
Coral was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Echo Dalos, husband George McAdams, son Doug McAdams and brother Eric Dalos. She is survived by her daughter Gina Dawn McAdams Palmer, son-in-law Troy Palmer, and two people she was most proud to watch grow up -- grandchildren Kyra and Alan Palmer, all of Kimberly. She is also survived by sister, Judy Dalos (Ray) Lopez of Federal Way, Washington; brothers, Dennis Dalos and Jim (Pat) Dalos all of Twin Falls, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews. Coral also leaves behind a host of fellow teachers and friends whose lives she touched with her warm smile, soft words and wonderfully refreshing wit. These are the people she laughed and cried with, camped and fished with, and traveled the world with. Her final journey will take her across the rainbow bridge to be reunited with her beloved George and Doug.
A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests, on Coral's behalf, that those who wish to assist consider donating school supplies or funds for education supplies for students in the Kimberly School District.
