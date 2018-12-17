July 21, 1937—December 14, 2018
Constance Jeane Zimmerman (Hutsell), 81, passed away in Twin Falls, ID on Friday, December 14th, 2018 with family by her side. She was born on July 21st, 1937 in Dayton, OH. Connie attended and graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, OH in 1955 and loved to tell countless stories about her time growing up during World War II and post-war 40s and 50s with her tight-knit family.
Connie was working for the City of Dayton Water Department when she met her future husband, Dennis Carroll Zimmerman, of Miamisburg, OH at a Christmas party. They were married on May 23rd, 1964. Connie and Dennis moved to Columbus, OH in 1965 while Connie did clerical work for The Ohio State University dairy and Dennis worked in Westerville, OH as a land surveyor for a company that was developing the interstate system.
In 1971, Connie and Denny decided on a grand adventure and made the move from humid Ohio to the beautiful and wild state of Idaho. They loaded up their 1969 GMC pickup truck and moved to Twin Falls, ID in 1971. While Denny took a job with JUB Engineers, Inc., Connie worked as a secretary at Ace Hansen Chevrolet.
In 1974, Connie and Denny welcomed their first daughter, Laurel Ann Zimmerman and in 1977, another daughter, Amy Lynn Zimmerman, blessed the family by joining them in their Idaho adventures. The family enjoyed outdoor activities like camping, fishing, skiing and road trip excursions around their Idaho home. Connie loved acting as tour guide for all family and friends who visited.
In 1986, Connie and several others opened St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in downtown Twin Falls. She worked at the store until she retired and was a fixture in the store. Working at St. Vincent’s was the perfect job for Connie as it allowed her to help people who needed assistance and interact with the community. After retiring she continued to volunteer helping with fundraisers and with anyone who needed a helping hand. Connie was truly one of the most compassionate and caring people in the world.
Connie’s friends and family knew her to be an energetic spirit who was always laughing, dancing, singing, telling stories and being silly. Connie was wonderful at building community everywhere she lived and was a friend to everyone. She had a love of arts which led to her taking painting classes every year at the College of Southern Idaho and creating jewelry to sell at local craft shows.
Connie is survived by her two daughters, Laurel Ann Zimmerman of Asheville, NC and Amy Lynn Zimmerman of Twin Falls, ID; her sister and brother-in-law Jane and Joe Beavon of Barbourville, KY; her brother Samuel and Diane Hutsell III of Jacksonville, FL; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Shelley Zimmerman of Sun City, AZ. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Beth and Doug Wolfram of Jacksonville, FL; Stephanie Lester of Gallatin, TN; and Samuel and Tori Hutsell IV of Jacksonville Beach, FL; Brian Shilt of Ruskin, FL; Kristin and Alan Bates of Hilliard, OH; Janie Zimmerman and Travis Teeples of Twin Falls, ID; and Emily and Craig Roush of Parker, CO. She is also survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces and nephews. Connie is preceded in death by her by her husband of 53 years, Dennis Carroll Zimmerman, of Twin Falls, ID; father and mother, Samuel and Jeane Hutsell II of Dayton, OH.
A rosary and memorial service will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, ID at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19th, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity in Connie’s name as we all know that caring and giving to others was one of her best qualities and what mattered to her the most.
